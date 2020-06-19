A A
Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight to be conducted on June 28
On June 28, Armenia Airlines will conduct a special Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight.
The Yerevan-Voronezh flight can be attended by Russian citizens, citizens residing in Russia, as well as Armenian citizens whose close relatives (wife, husband, children) are Russian citizens and are in Russia.
To participate in the flight, you need to apply to the Russian Embassy in Armenia, or register via https://www.gosuslugi.ru/.
The citizens of the Republic of Armenia can take part in the Voronezh-Yerevan flight, as well as the citizens of the Russian Federation, whose close relatives (wife, husband, children) are citizens of the Republic of Armenia and are in the Republic of Armenia.