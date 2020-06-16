The children's railway park should not remain in its current state - Hayk Marutyan

The program proposals for the reconstruction and construction of the children's railway park, as well as the former Central Post Office building area were discussed during a working meeting chaired by Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan and Chief Architect Arthur Meschyan. Representatives of various departments of the Armenian government also took part in the meeting. Explaining the discussion of such investment programs, Mayor Marutyan noted that the goal is to make the proposals related to the city accessible and audible to various state structures.