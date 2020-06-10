A A
Former Banants player Vahan Arzumanyan dies
Vahan Arzumanyan, a former football player of "Banants" (now "Urartu"), died at the age of 53.
In 1992, Vahan Arzumanyan became the first winner of the newly independent Armenia as a player of "Banants". In 2001, he became one of the most experienced guys in the reorganized "Banants", and in 2002 he won a bronze medal with the team.
After the end of that season, Vahan Arzumanyan finished practical football. In his honor, the club organized a farewell match, during which he handed his shirt number 3 to the future defender of the Armenian national team Ararat Arakelyan.