Armenia's economy declines by 2.8% - World Bank's new forecast
According to the World Bank's June World Economic Outlook, the world's economy will shrink by 5.2% this year. The decline will be the deepest since World War II, and the decline in production per capita will affect the largest share of countries.
In 2020, according to the forecasts of the World Bank, the decline in the Armenian economy will be 2.8%, in 2021 it will recover to 4.9%.
The Global Economic Prospects for Europe and Central Asia is presented more profoundly below: 👉 https://bit.ly/3cQBtah (Russian version) and http://wrld.bg/5YRa50A1V30 (English version).