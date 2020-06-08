275 passengers transported by Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev evacuation flight

AnalitikaUA.net reports that 182 passengers arrived in Ukraine from Armenia on the fifth evacuation flight of SkyUp, and 93 passengers left Kiev on the same flight.

As reported by the Ukrainian Embassy in Armenia, 182 passengers flew from Yerevan to Kiev, 65 of whom are Ukrainian citizens, as well as 115 citizens of Armenia and 2 citizens of Moldova who have the right to enter Ukraine.

The passengers underwent a temperature control procedure. No one complained of high fever or nausea. To pass the quarantine, the passengers of the flight chose to isolate themselves with the help of the "Дій вдома" application.

According to the online periodical, from June 3 to 15, Ukrainian airlines will carry out more than 30 evacuation flights within the framework of the return of Ukrainian citizens from different countries. They will be implemented by MAU and SkyUp companies.

Earlier it was reported that 76 passengers were evacuated on the fourth flight from Armenia to Ukraine on May 18, before which 80 passengers arrived on the third flight on May 10.