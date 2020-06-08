Armenia's President signs several decrees

Today, RA President Armen Sarkissian signed decrees. According one of them, Eduard Martirosyan, was relieved of the post of director of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia and dismissed from the service.

By another presidential decree, Argishti Kyaramyan was appointed Director of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia.

By presidential decree, Arman Sargsyan was relieved of the post of Chief of Police of the Republic of Armenia, and by another decree, Vahe Ghazaryan was appointed Chief of Police.

Armen Sarkissian also signed a decree on dismissing Artak Davtyan from the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

Onik Gasparyan has been appointed to that position for 5 years by the presidential decree.