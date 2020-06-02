Kiev-Yerevan flight to be operated on June 7

The Ukrainian company Sky Up will organize Kiev-Yerevan flight on June 7 at 15:10 a commercial basis (the cost of a one-way ticket is 189 euros).

Passengers returning to Armenia on the above flight will be subjected to a 14-day mandatory self-isolation regime. All passengers must sign a notice of liability for referring to the rules of self-isolation.

It should be noted that the citizens of the Republic of Armenia can return to Armenia with the mentioned flight, as well as the foreign citizens who have the right to reside in Armenia or are members of the families of the citizens of Armenia. The latter must have with them a document certifying the family connection or a copy of it.

To note, there are only 99 seats on the plane.