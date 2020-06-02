A A
Yerevan-Rostov-Yerevan and Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flights to be operated
The Civil Aviation Committee informs that the Yerevan-Rostov-Yerevan flight will be operated by Aircompany Armenia on June 4. (departure from Yerevan at 08:30, arrival in Yerevan at 12:30).
The Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight will be operated by Aircompany Armenia on June 4. (departure from Yerevan at 14:00, arrival in Yerevan 19:20).
The representatives of the State Tourism Committee of Armenia will accompany the arriving passengers to the places of self-isolation. Therefore, we ask the relatives of the arriving passengers not to come to the airport in order to avoid inconvenience.