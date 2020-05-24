Open news feed Close news feed
Ուղեցույց «արտակարգ» դիմորդների համար (video)

Դիմորդները ընդունելության քննության և մասնագիտությունների նշումով դիմում-հայտը կարող են Գնահատման և թեստավորման կենտրոն ուղարկել էլեկտրոնային եղանակով՝ մայիսի 25-ից մինչև հունիսի 15-ը:

Մանրամասները՝ տեսանյութում

