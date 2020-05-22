Self-isolation is required in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia for people arriving in Armenia from abroad - Commandant's Office

Today, on May 21, Commender Tigran Avinyan made some ammandements in the March 18 decision, according to which, a self-isolation requirement shall be established in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia for people coming from abroad to Armenia, as well as for people living together with an infected person with COVID-19 or for contactors.

Also, people arriving in the Republic of Armenia, together with other documents submitted to the border checkpoint, are obliged to submit the Notice signed by them on the responsibility for violating the rules of self-isolation and present it as soon as they arrive in Armenia.

Moreover, the entry of other citizens and relatives of passengers into the Airport area is prohibited and the entry is blocked at least 2 hours before the arrival of the RA Traffic Police.