Drivers are instructed to stop the car if there are passengers who do not follow the rules - Yerevan Mayor
Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan posted on his Facebook page about the special rules to be applied for the work of transport to reduce the risk of infection.
From today, Yerevan's public transport will resume operations in a special mode.
In particular, the passengers MUST wear masks. It is also forbidden to transport passengers standing on the ground of the vehicle, except for trolleybuses.
In case of violation of the rules, the police can stop the public transport and move it to the penalty area, where the driver and/or the passenger will be fined.
