Dear veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh Liberation War

On 9 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan addressed with a congratulatory message in connection with the Victory Day, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi.

The address runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

Dear veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh Liberation War,

Respected generals, officers and soldiers of the Defense Army,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and myself personally I extend the most heartfelt congratulations on the Victory day, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi.

Every single family celebrates this day, one of the most cherished holidays glorified by the courage and dedication of successive generations of the Armenian people.

For decades, we have been celebrating May 9 with utmost enthusiasm and triumph, honoring with deep respect our grandfathers and fathers who carved the Victory hand in hand with the peoples of the former Soviet Union.

They were ideals for us, paragons of heroism to follow their lead, take up arms and forge our share of victory, write our own chapter of history. And this chapter is heroic and glorious.

The formation of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the liberation of Shoushi tripled the thrill of the holiday becoming the greatest victory of Armenians worldwide, the victory of spirit, mind and arm of thousands of brave Armenians.

We have proved ourselves and the entire world that we can struggle to the last breath and defend the native soil, rise again from under debris and build a state in line with international norms and standards, a free, independent and democratic state.

Our young people – patriotic, literate, brave and dignified – will carry on the heroic traditions of our people. They are fully aware of the price of victory won by the blood of our ancestors and cherish it like the apple of eye.

Dear friends,

On this festive day we first and foremost commemorate all our heroes who gave their lives in the defense of the Homeland, and we bow to their everlasting memory.

It is our responsibility to translate their dreams and goals into reality and build a resilient, safe and developed country.

Long live our heroic Army!

Hats off to the devotees of our Homeland!

Honor and glory to the Armenian people!”

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT