There is a suspicion that one of the employees in the National Assembly is a contact person - Ararat Mirzoyan (video)

There is a suspicion that one of the employees in the National Assembly is a contact person - Ararat Mirzoyan

The National Assembly continues its work. Today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will present the report on the process and results of the implementation of the RA Government's 2019 program.

Before proceeding to the agenda, the parliament put to a vote the drafts discussed yesterday, then the leader of the "Bright Armenia" faction Edmon Marukyan addressed the NA Speaker why they are forced to wear gloves and masks at the entrance of the National Assembly, while, for example, Ararat Mirzoyan does not wear either a mask or a glove. Mr. Marukyan inquired whether there was a person infected with coronavirus in the National Assembly.

In response, NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said that no one is forced to wear them, if someone does not want to wear them, they are free to do so.

"Yes, there is a suspicion that one of the employees in the National Assembly is a contact person, and until the circumstances are clarified, strict preventive measures have been taken."

