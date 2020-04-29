A A
Mass sports competitions in Armenia may be postponed
On April 29, the Department of Mass Sports and Physical Education Policy of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia initiated a video conference with the officials of the sports subdivisions of the regional administrations.
During the conference, the issue of postponing mass sports competitions in Armenia for an indefinite period of time in the conditions of the state of emergency announced in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus was discussed. Also, the possibility of online programs aimed at a healthy lifestyle in this period was discussed.