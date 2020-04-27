Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight to be operated
A special Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight will be operated by Middle East Airlines on May 4. The statement reads:
"Taking into account the restrictions imposed by the Lebanese government against the spread of coronavarisus, Armenian citizens wishing to return to Armenia must register at the RA Embassy in Lebanon before April 29, only after which it will be possible to purchase air tickets from the offices of Middle East Airlines.
To register at the embassy, please send your passport information to [email protected] by mail or to the embassy hotline at + 961 3 157 305 via whatsapp. We would like to remind you that upon arrival in Armenia, the citizens will be in a mandatory quarantine regime for 14 days. For additional clarifications, please contact the RA Embassy at + 961 3 157 305 hotline."