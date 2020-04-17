A A
Liturgy to be held behind closed doors at Mother See on April 24
“On April 24, the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide, a Divine Liturgy will be held behind closed doors in the Cathedral of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and in the temples of the Armenian Apostolic Church, at 10:30 am.
At 12:00 pm on the same day, the bells of all the churches will ring in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin urges all citizens to pray at their homes on this sacred day in the difficult conditions of the panacea.