Average price of buckwheat in Artsakh was lower

The Department of Economic Competition Protection of the State Commission for Regulation of Public Competition and Economic Competition analyzed the dynamics of prices for a number of goods sold in the retail sector of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh from March 19 to April 13.

1️⃣ A study of the price dynamics of 6 products imported from the Republic of Armenia to Artsakh has shown that the price changes have taken place and the images reflected in the graphs have the same dynamics.

2️⃣ The difference between the average selling prices in Armenia and Artsakh is due to the fact that the average selling prices of 4 large commercial networks operating in Armenia and the average prices of 20 small and medium-sized commercial facilities operating in Artsakh were compared.

4️⃣ During the study period, the average price of buckwheat in Artsakh was lower, as some commercial facilities did not import new batches of buckwheat, and sales continued at a low price.

See more details in the graphic images.