Արտակարգ իրավիճակում զանգվածային լրատվամիջոցների աշխատանքի կազմակերպումը (video)

No newly tested citizens registered in Artsakh

Tatik Revazyan to answer questions online

LIVE. Second round of presidential elections starts in Artsakh

Starting tomorrow, it will warm up in all regions - Gagik Surenyan

LIVE. start of voting

1 billion drams was distributed in five hours - Nikol Pashinyan

Stay home and enjoy musical surprise

LIVE. Robert Amirkhanyan sings for self-isolated people

Armenian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva urges to fight against coronavirus

Distance entertainment for children attending kindergarten

886․996․095 drams raised for account dedicated to financial support for prevention coronavirus

Anna Danibekyan to present at work on April 17

New story for children published to easily overcome COVID-19

German Embassy provides grant program to overcome problems associated with coronavirus

Drug provided free of charge for first time

We have been waiting for this news for more than 10 years - Shushan Doydoyan

Google Ad

New case of death because of coronavirus

LIVE. Government Session

The EU will provide overall €92million to Armenia to support immediate and short-term needs

Armenian citizens left homeless to be accommodated in "Molokovo", "Noy", "Prince Plaza" and "SK Royal" hotels

Armenia is receiving 2,000 tests - US Embassy

CC judges' computers handed over to students

Tour de France 2020 to be delayed by one month

Telephone conversation takes place between Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov

Aurora's #AraratChallenge Movement Donates $ 120,000 to the Health Ministry of Armenia

There were more treated cases of coronavirus than new registered ones - Nikol Pashinyan

LIVE. Doctor answers to your questions

Karabakh army soldier wounded

68-year-old citizen dies at night because of coronavirus