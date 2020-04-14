A A
1 billion drams was distributed in five hours - Nikol Pashinyan
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page the following:
"In just five hours, within the framework of the 8th anti-crisis measure adopted by the government, 1 billion drams was distributed among 14,685 beneficiaries through the digital platform.
About 95 thousand beneficiaries will benefit from this program. The number of beneficiaries should not be confused with the number of individuals using the program, which is 124,402 people.
In fact, so many families receive support. I would like to emphasize that this is only done within the framework of the 8th event."