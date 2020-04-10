Armenian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva urges to fight against coronavirus
Figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, who has Armenian roots, called on Russian athletes to unite and fight against the coronavirus pandemic together.
"Thousands of people have already been affected by the coronavirus. Many have lost relatives. I sincerely worry about this difficult time for everyone. Especially for the older generation. We, the athletes, are strong people and we must help them," she noted in her Instagram post and added, "The RusFond Charitable Foundation is raising money to support regional hospitals in the fight against coronavirus. We have already made our contribution, as well as all the money from the sale of our online store will be sent to the fund.
Dear athletes, let's help the regional hospitals, equip them with everything they need: biochemical blood tests, disinfectants, protectors, artificial respiration devices. Doctors are heroes, and now, more than ever, they need the support."