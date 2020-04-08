A A
Armenian citizens left homeless to be accommodated in "Molokovo", "Noy", "Prince Plaza" and "SK Royal" hotels
The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Russia informs:
"We would like to inform you that with the support of our compatriots, an opportunity has been provided to provide temporary accommodation to the citizens left homeless in the current situation.
The temporary shelter is located in Podolsk, Moscow region.
Citizens of the Republic of Armenia living in the mentioned city or nearby settlements, who currently have a residence problem, can contact us at the following telephone number: +7 (495) 628 55 56, or [email protected]
We would like to remind you that there is an opportunity for temporary accommodation of the rest of the homeless citizens in "Molokovo", "Noy", "Prince Plaza" and "SK Royal" hotels.