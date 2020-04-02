Food prices fall in March

Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN informs that world food prices have fallen in March, driven mainly by lower demand for COVID-19 and lower world oil prices․ This is mainly due to the fact that governments impose some economic restrictions for overcoming the current health crisis.

The food price index, which is a measure of the monthly change in the international price of a certain basket of foodstuffs, averaged 172.2 points a month, which is 4.3 percent lower than in February.