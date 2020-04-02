A A
Break of tennis competition season extended until July 13
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Professional Tennis Association (ATP) have extended the end of the current season.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, these organizations have postponed all tournaments until June 7. After that the organizers of the famous Wimbledon canceled the tournament altogether, the WTA and the ATP together decided to completely abandon the grass-covered competitions.
Thus, the break of the tennis season has been extended until July 13. The organizers of the US open championship have announced that they do not intend to cancel the tournament, and as for the French open tournament, it has been moved from May to September - October.