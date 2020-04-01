A A
Ministry of Justice launches new electronic governance tool (video)
571 confirmed cases of coronavirus
Some citizens try to take advantage of the situation and do illegal activities
Public transport activity is suspended - Tigran Avinyan
New tent hospital in Central Park in New York (video)
We demand that the draft law on emergency legal status be withdrawn from circulation - Announcement
You must show form filled out by your employer when going to work
Armenian volunteers help elderly to cope with coronavirus pandemic
China does not refuse to host Student Summer Games
Ministry of Health reports confirmed cases of coronavirus disease by Yerevan and regions
One more coronavirus patient has recovered - Healthcare Minister
Azerbaijani chess players sympathize Levon Aronyan
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan have telephone conversation today
We have to extend the strict restrictions for at least 10 days - Nikol Pashinyan
50 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
Nagorno-Karabakh: Statement by the Spokesperson on the so-called presidential and parliamentary elections
5,200 masks and 10,400 gloves provided to Central Election Commission of Republic of Artsakh
Positive dynamics observed in two patients with severe coronavirus disease condition
LIVE. Process of elections in Artsakh
Levon Aronian's wife Arianne Caoili dies in Yerevan
Earthquake hits Karvachar
Mourning to be declared in Madrid for victims of Coronavirus
Eduard Vardanyan advises Americans to postpone Nurmagomedov-Ferguson fight
China’s experience in preventing and effectively fighting the spread of the virus is instructive
Press conference of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan