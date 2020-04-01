A A
Some citizens try to take advantage of the situation and do illegal activities
Yerevan City Council Despite the state of emergency declared in Armenia, some citizens try to take advantage of the situation and resort to lawlessness.
On March 31, with the joint efforts of the Department of Public Order Protection, Urban Development and Land Control of the City Council of Yerevan, as well as the staff of the Kentron administrative district, the pavilion at 37 Mashtots Avenue was dismantled. A corresponding protocol was drawn up by the police. Regarding compatriots, we urge you to abstain from illegalities and to strictly adhere to the rules of emergency.