Արտաքին գործերի նախարարի տեղակալ Ավետ Ադոնցի մամուլի ասուլիսը․ ՈՒՂԻՂ (video)

-
50 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
Nagorno-Karabakh: Statement by the Spokesperson on the so-called presidential and parliamentary elections
5,200 masks and 10,400 gloves provided to Central Election Commission of Republic of Artsakh
Positive dynamics observed in two patients with severe coronavirus disease conditionGoogle Ad
LIVE. Process of elections in Artsakh
Levon Aronian's wife Arianne Caoili dies in Yerevan
Earthquake hits Karvachar
Mourning to be declared in Madrid for victims of Coronavirus
Viva-MTS provides free platforms to its subscribers for distance learning
Stay at home, work remotely. IUnetworks offers 2 months of free subscription for Barevchat and IUConnect customer support solutions
Eduard Vardanyan advises Americans to postpone Nurmagomedov-Ferguson fight
China’s experience in preventing and effectively fighting the spread of the virus is instructive
Press conference of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan
"Roma'' wants to get the 2014 World Cup Champion for free
Igor Nikolayev does not have coronavirus
Expected fights that take placeGoogle Ad
Former Italian boxer died because of coronavirus
58 new coronavirus cases confirmed
Georgia and Russia to provide “green zone” for Armenian cargo (video)
A1+ offers free advertising platform for business
Government convenes extraordinary session
An extraordinary government session to be held
COVID-19 forcefully reminds us that solidarity is not charity, but common sense.Director-General of the FAO
2 out of 13 pneumonia patients are in extremely severe condition - speaker
Yerevan tol join “Earth Hour” today
Artur Aleksanyan is the first with rating, Karapet Zalyan is the third - International Wrestling Federation
"Antares is collecting smiles" campaign
Police is instructed not to take the documents. They should be shown - Commandant's Office
Second measure of neutralizing economic consequences of coronavirus presented
Coronavirus case confirmed in boxing team of Armenia