Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Economy

Արտաքին գործերի նախարարի տեղակալ Ավետ Ադոնցի մամուլի ասուլիսը․ ՈՒՂԻՂ (video)

Արտաքին գործերի նախարարի տեղակալ Ավետ Ադոնցի մամուլի ասուլիսը․ ՈՒՂԻՂ

Armenian / Russian