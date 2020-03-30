Open news feed Close news feed
Ընտրական նոր գործընթաց՝ ախտահանում (video)

2020 թվականի մարտի 31-ին կայանալիք համապետական ընտրություններին ընդառաջ՝ ԱՀ առողջապահության նախարարության «Համաճարակաբանության և հիգիենայի կենտրոն» ՊՈԱԿ-ի մասնագետների կողմից բոլոր ընտրատեղամասերում իրականացվում են ախտահանման աշխատանքներ:

