A1+ offers free advertising platform for business

COVID-19, a new coronary syndrome, has made an economic challenge not only to healthcare industry, but also to societies. It is already clear that enterprises and small and medium-businesses, regardless of their type, face major problems. It is especially difficult for a local business that has been forced into idleness and does not even know how to pay salaries and taxes, even with the promised interest-free loan support. As A1+ also encounters the same economic consequences of the situation has decided to support local companies as far as possible to alleviate this tremendous tension. Thus, A1+ offers a free advertising platform to companies on its website to present their business. For ten days, we are ready to place on our website any information, banner or advertising free of charge, in accordance with the requirements of the applicable law.

For more information call 055 551261 or write to [email protected]