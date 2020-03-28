A A
Artur Aleksanyan is the first with rating, Karapet Zalyan is the third - International Wrestling Federation
The International Wrestling Federation has published the top ten ranking tables of different weight categories. Six Armenian wrestlers took part in them.
Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan shares first place with Russian Musa Evloyev with 60 points among Greco-Roman wrestlers of 97kg. Karapet Zalyan (77 kg) is in the 3rd place. Among the top ten are Gevorg Gharibyan (9th), Slavik Galstyan (8th), Malkhas Amoyan (10th).
Freestyle wrestler Grigor Grigoryan is the 10th in the 79 kg category.
We should add that the results of the wrestling rankings do not take into account for the distribution of the Olympic Games, as it is done in judo and taekwondo.