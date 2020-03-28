Police is instructed not to take the documents. They should be shown - Commandant's Office



Tigran Avinyan has written in his Facebook page.



"Dear citizens, in order to avoid direct contacts and prevent the spread of the virus, the police has been instructed not to take citizens' movement sheets and passports/identification cards while checking, they should ask to be just shown.



There is also the electronic version of the movement sheet, which can be found in https://ac19.am/app/mobility. After filling your data, an electronic document will be generalized (it can't be edited), and the policeman approached for checking will get the necessary information.



Besides this opportunity created by

AC19.am , people can also use the electronic apps created by our IT companies, if they correspond with the division of movement limitation.