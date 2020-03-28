Շաբաթ առավոտյան Փաշինյանը փորձում է զանգահարել մարդկանց (video)

-
ANCA Welcomes First Round of U.S. Funding to Help Armenia Respond to COVID-19 Crisis
OSCE Media Freedom Representative welcomes swift reaction of Armenian Government in addressing his concerns on State of Emergency Decree
We have a virus in one of the detachments of Yerevan - Rescue Service Director (video)
One cannot travel to Chine even in case of residence status until May 31
Prime minister of Great Britain has Coronavirus.
Italian doctors advise athletes eat properly at home
Case of coronavirus reported in staff of Russian president
80% of students involved in new programs of distance learning
Nikol Pashinyan has phone conversation with Giorgi Gakharia
Unprecedented event happened in Armenia's history - Nikol Pashinyan
Confirmed cases of coronavirus
Supermarkets in Yerevan make special notes to keep distance
New online platform for distance learning available
How much money was donated to COVID-19 bank account?
Footballers of "Barcelona" do not agree with salary reduction
Singer Lev Leshenko has coronavirusGoogle Ad
72-year-old patient died because of coronavirus infection in hospital - Speaker
Those ignoring instructions to be punished
Legendary Maracana stadium turned into hospital
The postponement of the Olympics was right decision - Irakli Abrahamyan
Series of restrictions imposed by government of Artsakh
290 cases of coronavirus reported
Policemen both disperse with batons and give free food: State of Emergency in India through eyes of Armenians (video)
Photos from the routine of health care workers these days
All entrances and exits of Sevan town controlled (video)
Which rights cannot be restricted during the emergency?
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and minister of ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has phone call
I will do my best to win gold medal in 2021 Olympic Games - Artur Aleksanyan
Inspections carried out in alcogel market
Inter Milan footballer's advice to Italians to avoid danger