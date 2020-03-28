A A
Some people are bored and some people enjoy; How do people feel themselves locked at homes?
Days after a state of emergency was declared in Armenia due to coronavirus , A1+ conducted a survey to find out how people feel when they have to stay at home longer, go out only in case of extreme need and cannot live with normal life. We offered several options. And here's how our readers responded.
The majority of surveyed people-30 percent- said they work from home, with no time to get bored. 28 percent said it was great to enjoy their stay at home. 22 percent said that nothing had changed in their lives and they continued to live their lives without self-isolation. 16 percent are terribly bored, no longer able to withstand self-isolation. And 4 percent said that this situation of being locked up at home caused panic.