New online platform for distance learning available
AGBU Armenian Virtual College (AVC) launched its online education platform in response to a proposal of the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport to expand online education opportunities within the framework of comprehensive coronavirus prevention measures.
It aims to ensure the continuity of the educational process. In a completely online environment one can learn and discover interesting topics in Armenian history and culture, meet new friends.
Interactive content is based on AVC's multimedia e-books, online courses and virtual tours, which are presented in seven languages: Eastern Armenian and Western Armenian, English, French, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. The educational platform is also a good opportunity for daily interactive meetings and online communication with participants from around the world.
In addition to self-taught educational materials, AVC will also organize virtual visits to historical and cultural places in Armenia and the Diaspora. The day-to-day meetings will be conducted by AVC's experienced lecturers. They will also support participants throughout the project.
AVC's interactive online education platform is available for free at www.avc-agbu.org, as well as on social platforms:
