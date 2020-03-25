Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and minister of ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has phone call

Due to the Armenian initiative Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and the minister of the ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Javad Zarif had a phone call on the 25th of March. Minister Mnatsakanyan congratulated his Iranian colleague for Nowruz and expressed Armenians' solidarity and sympathy for the newly spread Coronavirus. Describing the efforts of Armenian government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, Mnatsakanyan highlighted the importance of international cooperation especially that between neighbor countries for overcoming the pandemia. In that context, they both appreciated the cooperation of different Armenian and Iranian agencies and the exchange of experiences for overcoming Coronavirus. During the call, Armenian minister mentioned the importance of the calls of Secretary-General of the United Nations about ceasefires in conflict areas and changes in the regime of punishments. Mnatsakanyan mentioned that the fight against pandemia should become an opportunity for different nations to make peace and global solidarity. They both mentioned the double-sided willingness to take steps for keeping the dynamic schedule of the two sides, promoting commercial turnover and helping the citizens to return their homelands.