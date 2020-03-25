Returning RA citizens can use Russian territory as transit country

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia informs that according to the decision of the Russian Government, CIS member states, including RA citizens, can use the territory of the Russian Federation as a transit country.

“At the same time we inform that Armenian citizens having the desire to return from Russia to Armenia can use the air route exclusively, since the foreigners' entry is prohibited to Georgia. So we once again urge the citizens of Armenia not to try to return from Russia to Armenia by land. We strongly urge you to check the availability of flights before arriving in Armenia through transit countries.“