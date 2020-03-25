I will do my best to win gold medal in 2021 Olympic Games - Artur Aleksanyan

Olympic Champion (2016), Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan wrote on his Instagram page on the 2020 Olympic Games' postponement.

"Dear Compatriots, the Olympic Games have been postponed because of coronavirus. Although I am in a great physical form right now and was going to take part in the Olympics to bring a gold medal, the value of an "individual" is the greatest thing for me and we all have one concern at this moment- to do our best to keep people healthy.

I assure you that my objectives will not be changed in 2021 and I will do my best to conquer gold medal and to give my compatriots the joy of victory. Be health."