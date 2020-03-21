A A
Armenian citizens can prolong period of their temporary residency in Russia
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced that citizens of foreign countries can prolong the period of their temporary residency in Russia. It refers to the ensurance of human rights and freedom during coronavirus.
Those citizens who have come to Russia without Visa can prolong the period of their residency, even if it is already expired. This category includes Armenian citizens too. In order to prolong this period citizens can approach the local branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.