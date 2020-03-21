A A
LIVE. Doctors answer your questions (video)
Pediatrician and infectious disease specialist of ''Vardanants'' centre for Innovative Medicine will answer your questions.
You can publish your questions in the Discussions for this event.
The most frequently asked and urgent questions will be answered.
Head of Therapeutic Service and infectious disease specialist Armen Ohanyan https://udoctor.am/doctors/5306/
Head of Pediatric Service Lilit Marutyan https://udoctor.am/doctors/109/
We wait for your questions.
Be healthy!