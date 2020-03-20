Clarification on upcoming Wizz Air flight of Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna flight

The Wizz Air Airline will have its first Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna flight. At the same time, on the 17th of March, the leaders of EU countries agreed with the suggestion of the president of European commission, according to which, "a limitation of 30 days" to "EU +1" area should be set up for the citizens of other countries if they don't travel for vital necessities. "EU +1" area includes all the Schengen countries and the associated four countries, which are Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and also Ireland and the UK, if these two countries decide to join the limitation.

A1+ got informed from the spokesperson of the ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anna Naghdalyan that only the people who are not citizens of those 16 countries can fly with these flights. (China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands and the UK). Only the citizens whose enter is allowed according to the suggestion of the president of European commission can fly to EU.