Olympic champions to receive 200,000 AMD per month as honour fee

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Araik Harutyunyan announces on his Facebook page:

“We respect and encourage the work and efforts of our athletes and future champions. From now on, without any conditions the champions of the Olympic Games will receive a monthly honour fee of 200 thousand AMD, instead of the previous 100,000 AMD.

The athletes who take the second and third places of the Olympic Games will receive 140 thousand and 100 thousand AMD respectively. There are also bonuses for the winner of the World Championship and the winners of the World Chess Olympiad.

The details will be made public after the announcement of yesterday’s government decision."