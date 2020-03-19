Food packages for 20 day prepared for beneficiaries
To prevent possible spread of the new coronavirus, "the Charity Kitchen" Program suspends beneficiary service till April 14.
The plan is to prepare food packages for 20 days, which will be distributed to beneficiaries from Monday with the help of the staff and volunteers.
The initiative is implemented with the cooperation of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.
The "Charity Kitchen" program has started its operations since 1994, according to which every year, from October to May, lonely pensioners, people with disabilities, children without parental care, and socially vulnerable people receive hot, quality food once a day, as well as food packages for the New Year and Christmas.
The beneficiaries of the project are about 500 socially vulnerable residents of Kanaker-Zeytun, Kentron, Erebuni and Nork-Marash administrative districts of Yerevan.
Department Of Government Information