Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Giorgi Gakharia on his birthday
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on his birthday.
Pashinyan’s respective message reads, in particular, that the current friendly relations between Armenia and Georgia are based on rich historical traditions, and they stand out also today with mutual trust and a deep respect for each other.
The Armenian PM added that lauds the warm personal relationships that have developed between the two premiers, and expressed a conviction that by joint efforts they will be able to use the full potential of bilateral cooperation to raise their relations to a new qualitative level.