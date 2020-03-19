A A
About 140 Armenian citizens are at the checkpoint of the Upper Lars
Consul General of Armenia in Rostov-on-Don Vardan Asoyan has arrived at the checkpoint and regulates all the activities on the spot to provide the citizens of the Republic of Armenia with food and essentials.
Some of the citizens, having followed the advice of the Consul General, have already chosen the option of returning back by the air.
Negotiations are ongoing with Georgian counterparts to find possible solutions to the problem.
We urge citizens of RA soberly asses the current situation and rely on only on official news and information provided by the RA diplomatic mission.