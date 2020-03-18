A A
Diagnostic measures taken in electric trains
The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia informs that in the trains and stations serving the inter-republican directions of Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan, Yerevan-Arax-Yerevan, Yerevan-Yeraskh-Yerevan, diagnostic measures are taken.
- Staff working with passengers: cashiers, guides, station guards, train drivers are provided with medical masks, gloves, antibacterial materials.
- The stations are systematically ventilated and disinfected by special means. Systematic cleaning of surfaces is carried out.
- Passengers at all stations are regularly informed about the individual virus prevention rules and diagnostic measures by audio recording.
- The stations also have special rooms, which will be provided to passengers or staff who are ill if necessary.
- The railroads receive special instruction every day, and they are provided with coronavirus prevention leaflets.
- Every workday begins with targeted instruction.
- Every morning the HR officer makes calls to production sites, checks the health of employees, and if in doubt, the employee is referred to a polyclinic.
We also inform that from March 14 South Caucasian Railway Company has suspended international passenger traffic until March 24 by canceling the Yerevan-Tbilisi-Yerevan train flights. Now the company returns the money to the passengers paid for the tickets.