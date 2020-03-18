Number of people playing lottery to be increased during these days

During the meeting of the standing committee of economic affairs, deputy from 'My Step' union Hayk Sargsyan announced that as people have to stay at home, the number of them playing lottery has increased. He mentioned that when they were representing their initiative to limit the lottery games and the work of bookmaking companies in Armenia, he was saying that 80% of people were playing lottery games online not in a bookmaking office. He noted that they decided to take the online platform under consideration in a year but now he accepts their mistake of not having it limited earlier.

The president of the committee Babken Tunanyan promised that before the deadline of limiting the bookmaking companies (November 1, 2020), they will also find legitimate solutions for limiting the online platform of playing lottery. The draft of law to limit the business of lottery and bookmaking companies was accepted last year. According to this draft, there should be only one bookmaking office from each company in each center of Armenian regions and in each district of Yerevan. There will also be four cities (Tsakhkadzor, Jermuk, Meghri and Sevan) that will be allowed to have bookmaking offices. This draft will enter into force on the 1st of November, 2020.