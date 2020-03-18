Charity canteens do not work. Food is delivered to places of residence
''Mission Armenia'' charitable NGO, which collaborates with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, informs and urges beneficiaries to minimize visits to the organization with the aim of preventing the spread of coronavirus.
We inform that the organization suspends the activity of daycare centers and canteens within the framework of the safety till the end of the emergency state. But we assure that people who make use of this canteen will be provided with their food by delivery.
In case of questions beneficiaries will be provided with information and advice by phone calls and what concerns elderly and disabled people' they can get in contact with the organization by using information as followed:
- Kanaker- Zeytun, Kentron, Arabkir communities- 099 36 36 34
- Avan community- 096 00 26 50
- Nor-Nork, Nork-Marash, Abovyan communities- 096 00 27 50
- Shengavit, Erebuni, Nubarashen communities- 091 74 47 64
- Ajapnyak, Davitashen communities- 096 00 91 18
- Vanadzor community - 096 00 29 90
- Spitak community - 096 00 24 90
- Chambarak Community - 096 00 25 70
- Sisian Community - 096 00 27 80
- Tashir Community - 096 00 25 90
- Artik Community - 096 00 24 99
- Hrazdan Community - 093 27 88 17
- Alaverdi Community - 096 00 24 88
- Sevan Community - 096 00 27 10
- Charentsavan Community - 096 00 25 40
- Masis Community - 096 00 24 80
- Artashat community - 096 00 26 40
- Kapan Community - 096 00 25 60
- Gyumri Community - 096 00 27 40
Department of Information and Public Relations