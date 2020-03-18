A A
The air temperature will increase by 5-6 degrees
Gagik Surenyan, Head of the Meteorological Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, has written on his Facebook page:
“Since tomorrow afternoon the cyclone on the territory of the republic will start to deteriorate. With its deterioration , both the duration and extent of precipitation will be short-lived and in separate areas.
During the day we will also have sunshine.
Arctic cold air currents are also declining tomorrow, so from March 19 to March 23 the air temperature will gradually increase/ rise by 5-6 degrees in comparison with today's air temperature.