Pensions and subsidies will not be late

In order to ensure the normal process of provision of pensions and benefits, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is negotiating with "Haypost" CJSC that the employees of the company personally visit the beneficiaries in order to deliver the pensions and allowances that are being received in cash to their places of residence. There is no need to visit "Haypost" .

In addition, a plan has been prepared and circulated under which, if the terms of pensions and benefits expire in March and April 2020, then the corresponding term of service will be legally extended until May 31, 2020. There is no need to visit social security services for this purpose.

The draft also proposes to extend the deadline for submitting a pension to the bank if it expires before April 30 of the current year and the pensioner is in the Republic of Armenia. There is no need to go to the bank for this purpose.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia informs that there is no delay in payment of pensions and benefits; the process will be carried out in a timely manner, as prescribed by law.