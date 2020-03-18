A A
Car falls into Lake Sevan
On March 17, at 5:45 pm, the National Crisis Management Center received a report that a car had fallen into Lake Sevan near the statue of Akhtamar in Tsovagyugh, Gegharkunik Region.
A person was injured. Emergency Situation Ministry’s operative group of rescuers arrived at the scene. It turned out that on the 71st kilometer of the Yerevan-Dilijan highway, a BMW car (driver Sayat M., born in 1979) exited off the road and fell into Lake Sevan (70 cm deep). Special equipment was needed to get the car out of water. Prior to the rescuers' arrival at the scene, the driver was taken to Sevan Medical Center where his health was assessed as satisfactory. Rescuers pulled the car out of water using special equipment.