-
Coronavirus information with official reference only
There is an necessity of the declaration of emergency state in Artsakh- Sasna Tsrer
The Tradition of Eating Wild Animals and Deadly Diseases
There are 52 cases of coronavirus - Arsen Torosyan talks about new cases of coronavirus (video)
Stores of food, household goods and drugs to be open irrespective of emergency state declared in republic
Armenia Cabinet approves bill on declaring 30-day state of emergency over coronavirus
Passenger transportation between Armenia and Russia will be limited to two weeks
The financial system of the Republic of Armenia continues its regular work - Central Bank
Sneezing passengers of plane flying from Saudi Arabia to Beirut beaten
Why regional hospitals not provided with diagnostic tests of coronavirus?
SCR takes additional measures to prevent coronavirus
Levon Aronian’s wife to undergo surgery
LIVE. Special session of government kicks off
Yerevan City Council informs
No cases of coronavirus in Gegharkunik Region, 5 citizens under control
Emergency in front of Government building (video)Google Ad
Matter of declaring state of emergency to be decided today
Two schoolchildren’s coronavirus test results ready
Nikol Pashinyan and his wife test negative for coronavirus
Several airlines cancel flights to Yerevan
Mayor of Etchmiadzin calls to leave city only in case of urgent need
Anticancer therapy recipients advised to be more careful
Roma players train at home
Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed
Relative of woman infected with Coronavirus presents details
Armenia and Georgia suspend movement of citizens between countries for 10 days
Greece cancels Olympic torch relay over coronavirus fears
Stuff of "The City of Smiles" to work remotely for uncertain period of time
Central Bank urges
''I want to be in Armenia'' - Complaint of Armenians living in Iran